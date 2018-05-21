Santa Fe HS student Kimberly Vaughan one of 10 killed in mass shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School student Kimberly Vaughan was one of 10 people killed in the school shooting on Friday.

Her mother, Rhonda Hart, initially posted on Facebook that Kimberly was in art class during the attack, and said she had been unable to find her.

In a release on Saturday, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady confirmed that Kimberly was among the dead.

Kimberly's mother has since updated her Facebook bio with the following hashtags: #fightforkim #kimberlyjessica #oneof10.

