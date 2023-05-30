‘It’s our culture’: First Ukrainian school opens in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who fled her home country of Ukraine last May due to the Russian war celebrated the grand opening of the first Ukrainian school in San Antonio Saturday.

Mariia Shvetsova has dreamed of opening the school, which is the first of its kind in the area, KSAT-TV reported. Its founding stems from a partnership with Our Lady of the Lake University.

So far, 20 students are reportedly enrolled at the school. The classes meet twice a month every other Saturday, and focus on language and culture.

“It’s very important that children can do a study about Ukrainian language, about Ukrainian culture. It’s our culture,” Shvetsova is quoted saying by KSAT.

OLLU President Abel Chavez hopes that the school and that other students will join.

“Go beyond arts and culture. Perhaps it’s multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, so much the way that we are approaching higher education here on our campus,” Chavez was quoted saying by KSAT.