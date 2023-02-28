🔒Day 4: KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway meets couple with Houston ties who opened up shelter in Poland for Ukrainian refugees

February 27, 2023

Woah! I woke up in a castle from the 15th century!

We had breakfast in another building on the estate. It was tasty. There were horses and bison on the property. The castle had a moat around it. I thought I was in a movie. The only downfall was for work and we had no internet, so we had to book it back toward Sichow Duzy (SHEE-HOOF-DU-JEY).

We arrived back at the Cross Border House.

The story we started gathering elements for on Sunday evening will air Tuesday morning. I used that estate as the backdrop for our LIVE shots today.

Tuesday’s story is about a couple with Houston ties (the woman was born and raised in Houston, and the man (who is Polish) worked for two decades at ExxonMobil and have transitioned their educational foundation into a shelter for refugees. There are 40 Ukrainian refugees who live there today. Women and young children, some with special needs. Some of the women at the shelter have jobs within the town. Some of the children attend school in person, while others online. They all contribute to chores around the house. It really is an estate, there’s a palace on the property. And it’s gorgeous. There is a palace and a vineyard -- stunning. I also got to go down into the palace’s tunnel system where there are three dogs, including this short-legged, long-bodied, long-haired pooch, who I LOVE!

We stayed here most of the day. The women were so kind. They heard I don’t eat meat (last night I didn’t eat pizza because it had meat), so today, they made me vegetable soup with salad, potato pancake and beat and bean salad. I can’t wait for you to meet Maria on Tuesday! She is 16 years old, Ukrainian and SOOOO smart. This is the girl who I said is going to run the world. She speaks five languages!

The drive back to Warsaw was three hours. I’m Just getting into the hotel now to finish this entry and write my web script. On the ride back to Warsaw, I spent much of it with my face buried in my computer logging and writing my story for tomorrow. I missed most of the countryside, but what I did see was beautiful. It reminds me a lot of Upstate New York, Champlain Valley area. No mountains or lakes, but mostly gray and a lot of farmlands. VERY clean. The roads, especially, hardly have any litter.

Ok, it’s now time to pack to head back to the states! I hope you enjoy my story on Tuesday.

