‘Still strong’: As millions of Ukrainians call Poland home, this Polish town becomes significant to those forced to return

CHELM, Poland – For more than a year, millions of Ukrainians have called Poland home. Shortly after Russia invaded their country, millions of Ukrainians fled to the west, passing through Chelm a town near the Poland-Ukraine border.

This week, Chelm could be just as significant for some Ukrainians if they are forced to return home. The Polish government is expected to end its monthly aid to people and businesses that house Ukrainian refugees. Many refugees live in remote areas where jobs are not plentiful. Without jobs, they say they cannot afford rent and might have to return to Ukraine, not knowing if they have anything to return to.

In the days after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the Baptist Church in Chelm, Poland converted into a short-term shelter for refugees crossing the border. It was a place for these people to rest for a few days before continuing on west.

Many refugees at the time showed up to the church with just one bag. Some of these refugees were elderly. Almost none of them knew what their future meant.

Deacon Dawid Maksymiuk reflected on how his church came together to help people in need. “Well we started in the first couple of days of war, and it is we are still a shelter now, even though there is not much urgency, we are still a shelter. I think I am most proud of is we as a local church, we could come together and help people.”

Some of the donations and help his church received came from Texans and Texas Baptist Men. The church setup a warehouse for donations. Money received would go to purchasing goods for Baptist Church Charity Action.

The warehouse is a few miles away from the church.

“We are preparing pallets with food and hygiene boxes, to send to Ukraine.” Explained Dawid.

One year later, donations are still strong. “I want to thank every American person who thinks about us, prays for us, and pray for Ukraine, and I want to thank every person who came here and helped us in the church when the refugees came and the warehouse where we prepare food and most needed things to send to Ukraine.”

