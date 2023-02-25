🔒Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in Poland fear they may have to return home

As the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues past one year, Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in Poland say they might have to return to their war-torn country.

One year after fleeing Ukraine, refugees in Poland say they might have to return home because they will not be able to afford housing.

A hotel in Kluki, Poland is currently home to 150 Ukrainian refugees.

Ola, a Ukrainian mother of two lives at the hotel. With help from a translator, she said, “So when the bombs fell, She grabbed her kids, and her friend grabbed her kids, and they left their hometown.”

Wiktor Wichary is a Polish citizen and a member of Baptist Church Poland. He translated refugees’ responses into English.

“From their mother’s perspective they realize they have nothing to come back to. They understand with support from the Polish government weakening it’s, they understand that, but the children really don’t.” Ola said.

Lela also fled Ukraine.

“The rockets came to the cemetery in her home village, all the tombs were blown up.” Lela said.

While the world recognizes February 24, 2022 as the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Lela and other refugees say the war began several years ago.

“The war actually started in 2014, so from their perspective, the war has been happening for nine years.” Lela said.

Currently, the Polish government gives monthly aid to people and businesses that house Ukrainian refugees. But this will come to an end on February 28, according to refugees.

Some say this will force them to go back home because they’re not able to afford rent without work, and many of the shelters and homes where they currently live are in remote areas where there are not a lot of job opportunities.

“They (We) feel like it because it is what it is,” Lela said. “Wars are fought because of governments and presidents. They (We) especially feel like little gray people. Like meat.”

Ukrainian children can take online classes so they are able to stay up with their education.

Right now, Texas Baptist Men is figuring out its next steps on how to support them. Click here to learn more.

