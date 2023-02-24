KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway returns to Poland 1 year since Russia invaded Ukraine

ZELOW, Poland – Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

China announced this morning a 12-point plan stating its position on what it calls the crisis in Ukraine. Part of the plan is an issuance of the cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. The country says it has a neutral stance, but it also has said it has no limits on its relationship with Russia. China has refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine, refraining from calling it an invasion.

People in Poland say they have doubts the plan will be successful or have any chance. Some Polish still fear the war could spill over into Poland. Although tensions have decreased throughout the year. Some Polish people say having support from the US and visits from President Joe Biden help.

It’s estimated 19 million Ukrainians have fled Ukraine within the past year. While millions might have returned, millions have not. Some refugees continue to call Poland home, because their hope is to return to Ukraine.

Some refugees in Poland have turned to Baptist churches throughout the country for support.

One of those churches is in Zelow, Poland.

“The church is 156 years old and I came here three and a half years ago and there were three people here, now we have 22 members, most members are new, they came to Christ in past two years, a small church in a small town. Most people were as truck drivers in power plant,” explained Pastor Greg Skobel.

His church is currently being renovated to accommodate up to 25 refugees in the coming days. He says donations from people around the world, including Texas, make the church’s mission possible.

“Our goal is to bring dignity back, bring them into society even if for a year, so our goal is to help them find a place, rent, help them half a year or quarter and find them jobs and bring them to normal living,” explained Skobel.

The pastor explains the Polish government, for one year, has been providing businesses throughout Poland who shelter and provide for Ukrainian refugees monthly grant money. That program is coming to an end.

“Right now is the last month and nobody knows what it is going to be, so we have to prepare ourselves,” explained Skobel.

Texas Baptist Men, a Texas-based non-profit has been assisting with emergency efforts since February 2022.

“The first six months were really ER relief. We have hundreds of thousands of people who needed shelter,” explained Rand Jenkins, a director with the organization.

TBM’s work continues today. Their goal is to offer stability (housing, jobs and money to pay for monthly expenses at shelters that have been setup in Baptist churches throughout Poland).

“Every two weeks, they buy coffee and just that coffee cost per month is $1,000 and they don’t have that kind of money here in this small church, so what we are doing from Texas and partners around the world is really helping give dignity to the refugees who are here,” Jenkins said.

To help, TBM recommends monetary donations to its organization.