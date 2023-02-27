🔒Day 3: KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway explores a 15th century castle in southern Poland

February 26, 2023

Good evening (by the time you read this, it will be tomorrow, February 27 because I do not have service). We are in southern Poland in a town called Staszow. We are staying at a castle from the 15th century. It is a pretty incredible experience. Here is a video of what I can see tonight. I will also take another video tomorrow morning when it is daylight.

We left Warsaw this morning after interviewing a Pole who moved from Warsaw to Kyiv to help Ukrainians. We sat in on a church service for Ukrainians. It was moving. I turned two PKGs that we will present to you LIVE on February 27.

We came down here to tell a remarkable story about a couple with Houston ties opening a shelter within their castle-like estate, that’s been in the family for centuries. A touching story. Perhaps one of the first shelters I have visited where there appears to be a spark of sort in the eyes of refugees. I can’t wait to introduce you to this extremely talented young lady who will someday rule the world (in my opinion). She’s that brilliant! I really am excited to write this story and share it with you.

KPRC 2's Zach Lashway visits a church in Warsaw, Poland (KPRC 2's Zach Lashway)

It is 10:27 PM. I have to call it a night, we have been going since 8 AM.

Talk to you tomorrow.

