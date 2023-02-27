74º

Local News

🔒Day 3: KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway explores a 15th century castle in southern Poland

He talks to a couple with Houston ties opening up their castle-like estate to Ukrainian refugees

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Zach Lashway in Poland, Ukraine, Russian-Ukraine War, Insider
KPRC 2's Zach Lashway visits a church in Warsaw, Poland (KPRC 2's Zach Lashway)

February 26, 2023

Good evening (by the time you read this, it will be tomorrow, February 27 because I do not have service).  We are in southern Poland in a town called Staszow.  We are staying at a castle from the 15th century.  It is a pretty incredible experience.  Here is a video of what I can see tonight. I will also take another video tomorrow morning when it is daylight.

We left Warsaw this morning after interviewing a Pole who moved from Warsaw to Kyiv to help Ukrainians.  We sat in on a church service for Ukrainians.  It was moving.  I turned two PKGs that we will present to you LIVE on February 27.

We came down here to tell a remarkable story about a couple with Houston ties opening a shelter within their castle-like estate, that’s been in the family for centuries.  A touching story.  Perhaps one of the first shelters I have visited where there appears to be a spark of sort in the eyes of refugees.  I can’t wait to introduce you to this extremely talented young lady who will someday rule the world (in my opinion).  She’s that brilliant!  I really am excited to write this story and share it with you.

KPRC 2's Zach Lashway visits a church in Warsaw, Poland (KPRC 2's Zach Lashway)
KPRC 2's Zach Lashway visits a church in Warsaw, Poland (KPRC 2's Zach Lashway)

RECENT JOURNAL ENTRIES:

🔒'Truly heartbreaking’: KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway reflects on return to Poland 1 year after Russia invades Ukraine

🔒Day 2: KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway returns to a Polish Baptist church designated as shelter for Ukrainian refugees

KPRC 2's Zach Lashway visits a church in Warsaw, Poland (KPRC 2's Zach Lashway)
KPRC 2's Zach Lashway visits a church in Warsaw, Poland (KPRC 2's Zach Lashway)

It is 10:27 PM.  I have to call it a night, we have been going since 8 AM.

Talk to you tomorrow.

RELATED CONTENT:

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway returns to Poland 1 year after Russia invades Ukraine

‘Still strong’: As millions of Ukrainians call Poland home, this Polish town becomes significant to those forced to return

Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in Poland fear they may have to return home

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email