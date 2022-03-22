Russia-Ukraine war: Texas organization aiding Ukrainian refugees in Poland

As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have left their homes and are fleeing west into Poland and other Eastern European countries.

People from around the world are traveling to countries like Poland to help the Ukrainian refugees. Volunteers from Texas Baptist Men, a Dallas-based disaster relief organization, are among those flocking to Europe to assist refuges.

Since 1967, volunteers with TBM have offered help, hope and healing to millions of people dealing with adversity. The organization has offered services to train disaster-relief groups in all 50 states and is the third-largest disaster relief network in the country.

Right now, TBM has volunteers working in several Poland cities converting places of worship into shelters. KPRC’s Zach Lashway and Wladimir Moquete will join TBM in Warsaw. They also plan to visit the Poland-Ukraine border.

For more information on Texas Baptist Men, visit tbmtx.org.

Texas organization aiding Ukrainian refugees in Poland (Texas Baptist Men)

