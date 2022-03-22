🔒Insiders -- BLOG: KPRC 2 inside Poland as humanitarian efforts continue to help war-ravaged Ukrainians

KPRC 2 reporter Zachery Lashway is headed to Poland this week, exploring the situation there as Ukrainians spill across the border to escape the violence in their home country.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

En route to Poland…

KPRC 2's Zachery Lashway shares this photo en route to Poland. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hi Insiders –

Today is Tuesday afternoon. Right now, I am writing this entry from inside Newark. This is our first layover. We have another one in Amsterdam, before arriving to Warsaw tomorrow afternoon.

I hope to communicate with you in a less formal, more personal way through these journal entries. This will also be a way for you to engage and ask me questions about what we see and experience.

When we arrive to Warsaw, we will be meeting up with folks from Texas Baptist Men, a Texas-based organization that is on the ground in Poland, helping Ukrainians evacuating their country. Volunteers with TBM are providing these folks with help and hope, by converting places or worship into shelters, among other services.

We plan to stay in Warsaw Wednesday night and head to Chelm on Thursday, head to the Ukraine-Poland border, travel north to Bialystok, before returning to Warsaw.

This morning I woke up around 4 AM. As I was getting ready to head to the airport, severe weather moved into the metro area. Made for a very interesting ride to the airport. Because I arrived early, I was able to catch a delayed flight (still hours before my scheduled flight) to Newark. What a bumpy ride (probably one of the most turbulent flights I’ve experienced). This is a picture I took from above the storms that passed through Texas this morning.

We’re scheduled to board in a few hours. Please let me know if you have any questions. Also, follow along on social: @KPRC2ZachLashway on FB, IG and Twitter.