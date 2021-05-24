Houston tiger update: New video, photos show India the tiger settling into his North Texas habitat

India the tiger is now in his large naturally wooded habitat at Black Beauty Ranch, as of May 24, 2021.

MURCHISON, Texas – After arriving in a North Texas animal sanctuary last week, India, the Houston tiger that made national headlines earlier this month is now settling in his new habitat.

Officials with the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch said in a statement India was in a temporary sanctuary since he arrived on May 15. He transitioned smoothly into the new half-acre, naturally-wooded enclosure, and is doing well.

The enclosure has a large pool, logs, toys and patches of tall grass for him to play in, while watching his neighbors closely from afar in their own habitats, Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch said in a news release.