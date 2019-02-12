What you need to know about Houston-area exotic animal laws

HOUSTON – With the discovery of a tiger outside a Houston home, many people are wondering if there are laws that regulate these types of animals.

There are rules at several levels of government regarding import and ownership of exotic animals, but it’s mainly left up to the states to decide how to regulate them.

Here’s a look at rules in Texas and the Houston area.

Texas

The state of Texas requires a permit to sell, purchase or possess animals that are considered dangerous, including bears, coyotes, cougars, chimps, lions and tigers.

Two bills have been introduced in the State Legislature, however, that would prohibit the private ownership of big cats, bears, great apes, hyenas, macaques and baboons. The bills contain exemptions for sanctuaries, breeders and exhibitors licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Houston

Houston does not allow ownership of exotic animals unless the facility is a nationally accredited zoo.