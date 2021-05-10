Unusual sighting: Tiger spotted on front lawn of home in Fleetwood neighborhood

HOUSTON – Now here is a rare sighting that shocked several residents in a west Houston neighborhood Sunday.

A tiger was seen prowling around the front yard of a home in Fleetwood on Ivy Wall Drive.

Tiger spotted in Fleetwood neighborhood (KPRC 2)

A neighbor told KPRC 2 families spotted the tiger right before 8 p.m. while out on an evening walk.

The tiger walked toward an off-duty Waller County deputy, who pulled out his service weapon. A man from a nearby home then came out saying, “Don’t shoot, don’t shoot!”

The man, who said it was his tiger, took the animal inside the home.

“He came up to the tiger himself and leaned down and kissed the tiger, and then took him by his collar,” Diane, a neighbor, told KPRC 2.