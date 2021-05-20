Houston tiger update: India settling in well at his new North Texas home

North Texas – Good news! Looks like India the tiger is settling in well at her new home in Murchison, located between Dallas and Tyler in north Texas.

Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch posted an update on India to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon saying the tiger is eating well, napping in his hammock, batting around balls, and splashing in his water trough.

India the Tiger: What we know about the Texas animal sanctuary that will care for the big cat

Happy Wednesday! We are very excited to bring you updates on India and how he is doing here at #blackbeautyranch! India... Posted by Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The ranch added that India also enjoys attention from his caregivers who interact with him a lot through the fencing, so he feels safe and comfortable.

In the coming weeks, India will be moved to a larger habitat so he will have more room to relax and have access to a pool.

Ad

India, the tiger who was spotted in a west Houston neighborhood, was transported to the wildlife sanctuary in Tyler after being missing for about a week.