India the tiger found, transferred to animal shelter, HPD says

Amanda Cochran
Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tierra Smith
Digital Producer

HOUSTON – Houston police announced Saturday night that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood has been found.

Officials said India the tiger appears to be unharmed.

The exotic animal was transferred to a BARC animal shelter, according to HPD. On Sunday morning, the tiger will be transported to an animal sanctuary, The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

In a video posted after 8 p.m. Sunday, HPD Commander Ron Borza is seen with the owner petting and feeding the tiger. He said he allowed the owner to come along because the animal has been “obviously agitated.”

Currently, no charges have been filed against the owner, who is reportedly the wife of Victor Cuevas, the man seen with the tiger earlier this week.

Borza said there is “no way” that a tiger should be kept inside a home. He said the nine-month-old tiger weighs 175 pounds and could get as heavy as 600 pounds.

“Lucky for us, he is very trained,” he said.

