Judge revokes bond for man seen with tiger in west Houston neighborhood, sets new bond at $300K

HOUSTON – A judge has revoked the bond for a man seen with a tiger in a west Houston neighborhood last Sunday.

Victor Cuevas, 26, left the courtroom in handcuffs and was booked into the Fort Bend County jail on Friday.

Police said Cuevas was out on bond for a murder charge the night the tiger named India got loose. Cuevas is facing a charge of evading arrest in connection with the tiger, prompting prosecutors to request the bond be revoked on the murder charge, according to the district attorney’s office.

The judge set a new bond on the murder charge for $300,000.

“Of course we would’ve preferred it to have been higher but I think that we’re satisfied with the judge’s decision,” said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

Defense attorney Michael Elliott spoke with reporters after the decision was handed down.

“This is not exactly the result that we were hoping for but at the same time, it’s not a terrible result either,” Elliott said.

