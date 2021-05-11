Tiger in west Houston timeline: From prowling video to man’s arrest, this is the sequence of feline-related events

A tiger seen in west Houston on May 9, 2021.

HOUSTON – A tiger spotted outside a west Houston house on Sunday led to a chain of events that KPRC 2 continues to report.

At the center of the case is Victor Cuevas, who faces a murder charge stemming from a 2017 case. You can read more about him and the tiger he was seen with in Houston below.

Take a look back at the big events in this case so far.

Friday, July 14, 2017

On July 14, 2017, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the FBCSO investigated the murder of a man outside of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 5600 block of W. Grand Parkway. Victor Cuevas was charged with murder in connection to the 2017 deadly shooting.

Friday, July 28, 2017

On July 28, 2017, the FBCSO obtained the murder arrest warrant for Cuevas. The bond was set at $750,000. On July 28, 2017, Cuevas was arrested at an airport when returning from Mexico.

Friday, August 25, 2017