Owner of a tiger spotted in Houston neighborhood is out on bond on a murder charge, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a tiger owner seen in video with the wayward animal on video from Sunday night, and it’s apparently not the first interaction the man has had with law enforcement in Texas in recent months.

Officials said Monday he is out on a $250,000 bond after a murder charge in Fort Bend County. Houston police initially said the case was from November 2020, but it was actually from 2017, KPRC 2 has confirmed with Fort Bend County officials.

HPD Commander of the Houston Major Offenders Division Ron Borza declined to give the man’s name pending an evading charge that is expected to be filed Monday. Police did release this description: he is about 28 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 130 pounds.

The vehicle is described as a white Jeep Cherokee. The male, with the tiger, then fled at a high rate of speed. Responding HPD officers attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it a short time later.

The vehicle has a paper plate, Borza said, then added: “Obviously, if you see a Cherokee with a big tiger in it, it would be good to call us.”