India the Tiger: What we know about the Texas animal sanctuary that will care for the big cat

MURCHISON, Texas – The tiger saga may be over in Houston, but curiosity remains on what’s next for “India” the tiger.

The tiger was loaded in Sunday morning after being found roaming around a west Houston neighborhood by authorities on Saturday.

“India won’t be treated like a pet on a leash anymore. His collar is now off and he can be the wild animal he deserves to be”. Posted by Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Here’s what we know about the animal sanctuary India is staying:

Where did India the tiger go?

India was taken to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, located between Dallas and Tyler in north Texas.

Noelle Almrud, the sanctuary’s senior director, said India was a little stressed upon arrival from Houston Sunday but is starting to settle.

“We talked to him and interacted with him,” Almrud said. “We don’t go in with him at all, love on him, pet on him, or anything like that because they are wild.”

