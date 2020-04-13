If you are caught not wearing a mask in public in this Texas county, you’ll get fined $1,000

Wallacy County, which covers parts of South Padre Island, is enforcing its residents to wear a mask when out in public. Or face a$1,000 fine.

Wallacy County’s order — which includes a “Mandatory Cloth Face Covering” order — reads like this:

“All persons over the age of five (5) are required to wear some form of cloth face covering (such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief) over their nose and mouth at all times including when entering into or inside of any building open to the public (such as a grocery store, convenience store, and pharmacy) and when pumping gas," the order reads.

The requirement also states surgical masks or N95 respirators should not be worn and should continue to be reserved for medical professionals on the frontline.

The order states those found in violation of the order can be fined up to $1,000.

“The penalty for violating the Mandatory Cloth Face Covering requirement of the provision shall be punishable by a fine not exceed $1,000.000 per violation,” the order reads.