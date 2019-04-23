News 2 Know: What we're learning about plane crash victims, Sri Lanka attack motive and more

Good morning, and happy Tuesday.

Expect more clouds than sunshine today, with a chance of a few passing showers, especially in the afternoon. More stormy weather is expected Wednesday night.

Six people from Houston were killed when a small plane crashed Monday near Kerrville. Read more >

Tuesday will mark mediation session number two, in hopes the firefighters union and the city can come to an agreement on the Prop B pay parity debacle. Read more >

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Utah Jazz to a 107-91 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their Western Conference series on Monday night. Read more >

From coffee shops to wellness studios, whether you believe the hype or not, new stores are popping up in the city and suburbs. Read more >

Sri Lanka's state minister of defense said Tuesday that the Easter attack on churches, hotels and other sites in the South Asian nation was "carried out in retaliation" for the shooting massacre at two New Zealand mosques last month, according to a statement. Read more >

Two people posing for a photo shoot showing kissing, hand-holding and gentle butt-grabbing were actually strangers, according to a Houston photographer’s now-viral Facebook post. Read more >

In 1597, William Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" is first performed, with Queen Elizabeth I of England in attendance.

