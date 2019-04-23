Madison HS sets dress code for parents after KPRC2 report on mother's outfit

HOUSTON - Starting this month, at James Madison High School, students won't be the only ones following a dress code. The school has announced a new requirement for parents.

School Principal, Carlotta Outley Brown addressed guests and parents on its new dress code in a letter that stated: "Parents, we do value you as a partner in your child's education. You are your child's first teacher. However, please know we have to have standards. Most of all, we must have high standards.”

New guidelines listed on the letter include preventing anyone from entering the building or even being on school premises wearing a satin cap or bonnet on their head. The dress code states that shower caps of any kind are not allowed and hair rollers will no longer be permitted.

The guidelines were put in place after Channel 2 News reported on a Madison High School mother earlier this month who wasn't initially able to enroll her daughter because of what she was wearing and what was on her head.

Madison High School parents told KPRC 2 that they don't agree with the new rules.

“I think it’s ridiculous because they don’t know the situation. I had an emergency today,” said one parent.

Another parent said she doesn't see the relevance behind the dress code.

“If I go into school, I’m going to go in presentable, but I have this on my head. I don’t see how this sets a bad example for a child,” said Lisa Hubbard, a parent.

