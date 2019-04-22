What we know about Jeffrey Weiss, registered owner of plane that crashed in Kerrville

HOUSTON - Jeffrey C. Weiss has several planes, three of which are kept at West Houston Airport.

His fleet includes the plane that crashed Monday on a private ranch in Kerrville.

Six people died in the crash, according to officials.

The plane departed from the West Houston Airport and crashed just before 9 a.m. while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport, which is about 6 miles away from the crash scene.

Officials said all six adults aboard the plane were killed.

The airport manager of West Houston Airport said it was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 that crashed. The manager said it's a very popular aircraft that can seat six people.

The manager said Weiss has two other airplanes at the airport and has flown there for about 15 years.

Weiss is well-known for his giving nature and the manager said Weiss averaged about 40 hours of flight time a month, which equates to about 500 hours a year.

The manager said a majority of Weiss' flights were charitable acts -- such as picking up kids and people with medical issues and helping veterans travel. He also took part in a program to pick up stranded pilots.

Officials have not confirmed who was killed in the crash.

A friend of Weiss said Weiss was behind the controls.

"If you were a friend and wanted to go from here to the Valley for a weekend hunting trip and called Jeff, 'Any chance you can take me down there?' He'd say, 'Sure, I love to fly, I'll take you,'" Bob Fuller said.

The manager said he heard Weiss on the radio Monday morning around 7:30 saying he was turning right and heading west.

He said Weiss flew a lot and last flew on Saturday. He said he's an excellent pilot and that they've flown together.

