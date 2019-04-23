'A lot of heartache': Family, friends remember Stuart and Angela Kensinger

A smiling, happy family on Easter Sunday – Stuart and Angela Kensinger with their 21-year-old son, Phillip. That is one of the photos that has been shared of the couple after they were killed in a plane crash near Kerrville on Monday.

“There’s going to be a lot of heartache over the loss of these two,” said Meg Rice, a longtime neighbor of the Kensingers. “We would be outside all the time with our dogs.”

The Kensingers were among six people aboard the small twin-engine plane that was flying from Houston to Kerrville when it went down in a rocky field miles from their destination. All six people were killed.

People who knew the couple said they were going to look at the property they owned in the area and were preparing to make renovations.

Stuart Kensinger owned a real estate company and was involved in many charities.

His wife, Angela, was a beloved girl’s lacrosse coach at St. John’s School for more than 20 years.

PHOTOS of Angel and Stuart Kensinger

“She was enthusiastic, bubbly (and) passionate, deeply, about the game of lacrosse,” said Mark Desjardins, head of St. John’s School. “(She) loved these kids.”

Known as “Coach K,” she spent hours on the field mentoring her players.

“Just a terrific role model (and) teacher,” said Vince Arduini, athletics director for St. John’s School. “She was a mother-figure for our girls.”

Coach K’s team has a match scheduled Wednesday, but they haven’t decided whether to play.

