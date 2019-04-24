Remembering Reagan Miller: Churchgoers gather, share memories

HOUSTON - On Tuesday night, members of Covenant Church Houston gathered to remember Reagan Miller, one of the six Houstonians killed in Monday’s deadly plane crash.

Rev. Laura Mayo said Miller attended the church for 13 years and was a very active member.

“We’re just devastated and grieving,” Mayo said. "Reagan was the best of us, he was such a wonderful person, so kind, and gentle and loving and he loved his family and all of us, and it's just a void. He was just a wonderful person and we'll miss him so much."

Mayo said the congregation has about 200 members and Miller was an integral part of the congregation and knew everyone.

"He was a famous architect and at church, he was just that wonderful person who would stay and do whatever needed to be done. He would jump in and do the dishes and jump in and do Sunday school,” she said.

Miller founded Reagan and Andre Architecture.

He leaves behind a wife and three sons.

Miller had joined five other people to look at a piece of property for renovations Monday morning.

Real estate investor and philanthropist Stuart Kensinger, 54, and his wife, Angela were on board the plane as well. Those who knew the couple say they owned the piece of property.

Angela Kensinger, 54, was the girls' lacrosse coach at St. John’s School for 20 years.

Mark Scioneaux, an award-winning landscape architect, was also on board. He was married to Stanton Welch, the Houston Ballet’s artistic director. Scioneaux had worked at Tellepsen Landscaping for 11 years.

Marc Tellepsen, the owner of Tellepsen Landscaping, was on the plane, too.

The plane's pilot, Jeffrey Weiss, worked for Raymond James and Associates. The 65-year-old was known for his giving nature and taking part in charitable deeds such as Angel Flights. He would give flights free of charge to people in need, to get treatment at different hospitals. Weiss co-owned the plane with a friend and was well-known for his safety as a pilot.

The NTSB is still investigating what caused the plane to crash.

