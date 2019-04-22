Friend talks about registered owner of plane that crashed in Kerrville

HOUSTON - Six people died Monday in a plane crash on a private ranch in Kerrville, according to officials.

The plane departed from the West Houston Airport and crashed just before 9 a.m. while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport, which is about 6 miles away from the crash scene.

Officials said all six adults aboard the plane were killed.

KPRC2 learned the plane is registered to 65-year-old Jeffrey Weiss, a successful Houston businessman and experienced amateur pilot.

Weiss had logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, according to officials.

Officials do not yet know what caused the crash.

The identities of those who were killed in the crash have not been released.

Weiss made his living as a personal wealth manager for the Raymond James firm, but his passion was flying and he used his flying skills to help others.

His friend Bob Fuller said he heard about the crash Monday morning from a friend who told him Weiss was at the controls.

"I got a call from a friend of mine who verified ... it was Jeff," Fuller said.

Fuller said Weiss volunteered his time for an array of charities: Providing flights for medical and humanitarian emergencies, for special needs kids, and supported both the Lone Star flight museum and the 1940 Air Terminal Museum at Hobby Airport.

Fuller said Weiss was the best pilot he'd ever seen.

"He's as meticulous a pilot as I've ever known," Fuller said. "Exceedingly safe, safety conscious."

Weiss also helped Fuller put on his Keels and Wheels charity event in Seabrook each year to aid abused children, giving both his time and money.

"I loved the man, I'll tell you that. He was generous to a fault. He wanted to support our charity any way he can and one of those was if I wanted to fly to Detroit to talk to General Motors, 'Call me first.'"

As Fuller mourns his friend, he is anxious to learn more about exactly what happened to the veteran pilot.

"ATC says he lost airspeed, and he was using instrument approach and he went down. I don't know if it was (the) engine. I have no clue," Fuller said.

VIDEO: Aerials of Kerrville plane crash

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.