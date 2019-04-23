K-9 struck by 200 quills from porcupine during suspect chase

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - A police dog chasing a suspect stumbled onto a porcupine and got more than 200 quills stuck in his face.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Odin, a German shepherd, had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours Saturday night to remove all the quills, several of which ended up in the roof of his mouth and around his eye.

A CCSO press release states that Odin was called to help locate a suspect who had several felony warrants on April 20 when he encountered the porcupine. The search for the suspect, identified as Devin J. Wilson of Coos Bay, Oregon, was immediately suspended and Odin was rushed to a veterinary hospital.

Wilson, 29, remained at large Tuesday.

A Facebook page run by Odin's handler, Sgt. Adam Slater, said Odin is resting up and looking forward to making his 81st apprehension.

"Odin is an amazing partner and I feel honored to be a part of his team every time his paws hit the ground," Slater said in the post.

Press Release: Warrant Service, K9 Track and Injury pic.twitter.com/xZbQiYujID — Coos County SO (@Coos_County_SO) April 22, 2019

