Plumber offers help to woman with $5,000 water bill after KPRC2 reports

HOUSTON - There's a new, and positive, update to a story you saw first on KPRC2.

We first introduced you to Patsy Henry last Wednesday. Her water bill at her Hiram Clarke home was more than $5,000.

The next day, Henry was relieved to learn the city was going to look at her meter. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner promised action, putting a stop on the account until they got answers.

The story continued Friday when good Samaritans came forward to help. One man promised to pay the bill, no matter what it turned out to be.

On Tuesday, there is more good news: a plumbing company agreed to fix a leak at the home.

After years of holding down her household, fighting cancer and fiercely paying her bills on time, now the community is taking care of Henry.

“Now I see for myself you got a lot of beautiful people out there. You really do. And that one thing. I’m just amazed. I’m just blessed,” Henry said.

After our first story aired, Katy Plumbing offered to fix up everything in Henry's home.

“Replacing flanges, toilets, shut-off valves, rebuilding the kitchen,” Jason Hobartsch, with Katy Plumbing Company, said.

The company provided at least $4,500 worth of services for free.

“Be happy and treat everybody fair and the man upstairs is going to take care of you,” Henry said.

Henry shouldn't have to deal with water bill issues anymore.

“I hope she has a good recovery, and I hope this is less of a burden on her and that she doesn’t have to stress about water bills,” Hobartsch said.

Henry's family is happy to see one less thing for her to worry about.

“It’s just an amazing thing to witness and I’m just glad I can be a part of this process because I want to see my grandmother happy and this is just one step in the process. Now, we just got to tackle that cancer,” Henry's grandson, Devale Henry, said.

