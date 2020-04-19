Did you postpone a wedding due to coronavirus? Busch wants to give you free beer for a year

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, many engaged couples have had to cancel or reschedule their weddings.

Busch Beer wants to try and make it up to these couples by offering them a chance to win free beer for a year.

The beer company said in a tweet, “Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch.”

To enter to win, couples must post a photo together on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and explain how their wedding plans have changed. The post must include the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

You must also follow Busch Beer on the social media platform where you made your entry. Make sure your post is set to public.

Couples must enter by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 1 and be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Busch is awarding free beer for a year to 250 lucky couples.

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.



Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020

And if you weren’t due to get married, you too can win by tagging a friend, using #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Busch beer swag.

For official rules and guidelines, click here.

This article first appeared on Click2Orlando.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.

