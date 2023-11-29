‘She did a lot for me’: Sister of woman found murdered in her car says she was the ‘nicest’ person

HOUSTON – Two family members of a woman who was murdered and found dead in the trunk of her vehicle in southwest Houston said she did a lot for her sisters, and they are heartbroken about this loss.

Ariel Cruz, 19, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of 21-year-old Idania Campos. The two had dated for about three months.

Idania’s family found her fatally shot in her black Honda Civic. They are now asking for justice for Idania.

Idania’s sister, Alexandra Campos, said she was the nicest person and was always happy.

“She was really hardworking all the time. I just appreciate her a lot. She did a lot for me and my sisters,” she said.

The 21-year-old was still in college and had four sisters. Other family members said Idania had a lot of plans for her future.

“We want justice for her. She was a nice niece, goddaughter, and I feel so bad. Like my heart is break(ing), she was a good girl,” Idania’s aunt, Yanet Campos, said.

The family also stated how the suspect, Cruz, had been with the family while they were searching for the victim.

“He was saying he really loved (Idania) and he was hugging us. He hugged my mom... he wanted to have kids with (Idania), marry her, but we never knew until he confessed that it was him,” Alexandra said with tears in her eyes.

The victim’s mother was also crying when KPRC 2 interviewed other family members. Alexandra said they’re hurting because of the way she died.

Cruz reportedly wanted to get back into a relationship with Idania. Alexandra said Cruz had been at the family’s home for another sister’s birthday party on Nov. 26 and he had been playing with a gun. The weapon did not have bullets.

The family also believes another woman was romantically involved with Campos and they want police to investigate her.

