Man charged in ex-girlfriend’s murder after she was found dead in trunk of her car

19-year-old Ariel Cruz confesses to ex-girlfriend's death after her body was found inside a trunk in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A man has been charged and arrested after confessing to murdering his ex-girlfriend in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said on Wednesday.

Ariel Cruz, 19, was charged with murder, after his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Idania Campos, was found dead in the trunk of her car.

21-year-old woman's body stuffed in trunk was reportedly shot, killed by her ex-boyfriend who confessed to the murder

The woman was reported missing on Tuesday morning after she did not arrive at school. Her family said they found her black Honda Civic parked in the 5400 block of Indigo Street.

“They were able to track her car to this location. The relatives made entry into the car, looked in the trunk, and found the body of their relative in the trunk,” HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said on Tuesday.

The victim had signs of trauma on her face. Cruz was at the scene with the family searching for the victim.

Throughout their investigation, authorities identified Cruz as a suspect. He was detained and interviewed. He then confessed to his role in his ex-girlfriend’s death.