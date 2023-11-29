Body of woman found inside vehicle’s trunk in SW Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside a vehicle’s trunk in southwest Houston Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Houston Police Department found the body in the 5400 block of Indigo Street near Beechnut and South Rice.

According to police, the body appeared to be of a 20-year-old woman who was recently reported missing. Additional details regarding the case were not unveiled.

Investigators are processing the scene at this time.

KPRC 2 is sending a crew to the scene. We will have more information on this story at 10 p.m.