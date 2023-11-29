Domestic violence and college students: These Houston-area universities, schools provide resources for victims

HOUSTON – Many young adults in the Houston area have experienced domestic violence and abuse in their intimate relationships.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested and charged with the murder of his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Idania Campos, who was found dead in the trunk of her car.

Police said on the morning of Nov. 28, Campos’ family members learned she did not arrive at school. After a family member forced entry into her black Honda Civic, which was found parked on the street, the victim was found dead inside her trunk.

KPRC 2 reached out to several Houston-area colleges and universities to find out the resources they provide to students who are experiencing domestic violence and abuse in their relationships. Here is what some of them had to say:

University of Houston

Sexual Misconduct Support Services (SMSS) is based in the Women and Gender Resource Center and is a confidential campus-based resource to assist UH students, faculty, and staff who have been impacted by sexual misconduct (including stalking, sexual harassment, domestic violence, and sexual assault).

“We also have a list of resources on our Sexual Violence Prevention Education site that directs students to a variety of on-campus resources including our Office of Equal Opportunity Services, which investigates allegation of Title IX and sexual misconduct and outlines the various ways in which a student can report these cases and seek assistance. Equal Opportunity Services staff can provide interactive safety planning based on a student’s personal situation,” UH’s Associate Vice President for Media Relations Shawn Lindsey told KPRC 2. “We encourage any student who is the victim of a crime or has concerns about their safety and well-being to report it to UHPD.”

UH also offers a number of trainings, including the Sexual Violence Education Peer Health Educators Program, and provides Bystander Intervention training. The Women and Gender Resource Center provides training and seminars throughout the year. Topics include:

Unhealthy Relationships: The Cycle of Violence - A discussion of what unhealthy relationships look like and how to support ourselves and others.

Green Means Go: Consent through a UH lens - A discussion of what consent entails under the UHS Sexual Misconduct Policy.

Trauma-Informed Care - Learn more about active, reflective listening, supporting others, and empathy vs. sympathy.

University of Houston - Clear Lake

UHCL’s Counseling and Mental Health Center is the primary resource for students who are in situations of potential or current domestic violence, as well as for students who have recently left unsafe situations.

“We offer free, confidential sessions with our mental health providers, who provide safe spaces for anything from a one-time consult to continued care for students who have experienced domestic violence,” Marketing Project Manager Paisley L. Boston told KPRC 2. “Common needs include emotional support, trauma recovery, exploring options and safety planning, and providing campus and community resources when needed.”

Additionally, the university’s website contains links to on and off-campus resources, as well as a self-help section on recognizing signs of abuse. For current crises, students can walk into the office during business hours and see a clinician the same day. Outside of business hours, the school offers a 24/7 crisis line, ensuring real-time availability for students.

University of Houston - Downtown

Eugene Bernard, Director of Basic Needs, oversees UHD’s Basic Needs Center and Food Market departments, which specialize in solution-based resources and support for students attending the university.

“We assist with emergency housing, financial services, food insecurity and more,” Bernard said. “The services and support we provide are essential to students who may be trying to escape a domestic violent situation.”

UHD also shared a document with several resources for students on campus.

Prairie View A&M University

PVAMU’s Student Counseling Services and Student Health Center hosted a program called Friends Against Domestic Violence on Oct. 18. The program included domestic violence survivors, a speaker from the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council and a spokesperson for the AGAPE Advantage.

College of the Mainland

College of Mainland’s Community Resource Center offers a variety of mental health and other outreach resources for students and community members.

Rice University

Jeff Falk, Rice’s Assistant Vice President for Strategic Communications, told KPRC 2 that there are multiple key campus resources for those dealing with domestic violence. They are:

“The health and safety of our students is always our highest priority,” Falk said.

San Jacinto College

San Jacinto College has mental health professionals on staff who can meet with students for a variety of reasons, including domestic abuse or violence.

“Our licensed mental health counselors are equipped with external resources to help students with everything from finding housing to connecting with a counselor outside of the College for further assistance,” Marketing and Public Relations Vice President Amanda Fenwick said.

They also provide domestic violence resources on the college’s website.

KPRC 2 has reached out to other Houston-area colleges and universities but has not heard back yet. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

