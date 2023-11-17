Weekly Wrap: Mayor calls Amy “Rude,” Who’s paying for his book?, and ‘DRAINED’ finds questionable contracts

HOUSTON – Happy Friday, Everyone!

I’m KPRC 2 Investigates Producer Andrea Slaydon, and I got your Weekly Wrap for you.

Is it me, or was this week jam-packed?

The whole team is firing on all cylinders, and I can’t wait to tell you about it. So, let’s get right to it.

Who saw Houston’s Mayor call KPRC 2 Investigates Amy Davis “Rude?”

It happened. After several requests of trying to get Mayor Sylvester Turner and Public Works Director Carol Haddock on camera to talk about emergency water line contracts, high-priced water bills, infrastructure’ I mean the whole gamut of Houstonians feeling ‘DRAINED’, Amy finally went to one of his open press conferences to get some answers.

He didn’t like it and threatened to call our General Manager Phil Lane. By the way, by the time of this newsletter, he still hasn’t called.

Even Producers go on-air at KPRC

‘DRAINIED’ is a huge thing, and a lot of people are affected. I went on KPRC2 + Now talking about ‘DRAINED.’ Why we started our investigation 18 months ago, and how we’re still finding issues with Public Works.

Questionable contracts with Public Works

Speaking of Public Works, let me get back to those contracts. Houston City Council passed more than $80 million in emergency water repairs. These contracts, we found, were very questionable. In our ‘DRAINED’ investigation, we found a couple of contracts tied to Houston Public Works Project Manager Patrece Lee. Somehow, her family members with new companies got contracts worth more than $3 million. In the story, you’ll see how some council members reacted to our news.

Mayor Turner wanted you to pay for his book

At the State of the City, Mayor Turner pulled out all the bells and whistles,

He wrote a book titled “A Winning Legacy” as a party favor for everyone who joined. Then KPRC 2 Investigates Mario Diaz found out that he wanted Houston First to use your tax dollars to pay for the book. Houston First wasn’t too happy and dropped the printing costs at the latest board meeting.

The Porsche and Mayor Turner’s right-hand man

Who could forget about federally convicted William Paul Thomas? He was the former City of Houston Director of City Council Relations. Thomas is driving around in a Porsche Boxter. Mario did some digging and found the Porsche was paid for by a partnership between Thomas and Jason Yoo. Back in 2020, Yoo sent a $500,000 offer directly to Thomas and the city’s Economic Director, Andy Icken to close a lucrative private land deal. This was years before Thomas got busted by the feds.

The whole week started with questioning a proposed convention center and hotel the Mayor wanted

Each week, KPRC 2 Investigates does ‘Pop-Off Politics’ on KPRC 2+ Now in the 8 o’clock hour. ‘Pop-Off Politics’ is an ode to the City of Houston, because when they hear from residents on problems, officials call it “Pop-Off.”

Diaz and Investigates Producer Jason Nguyen saw there was a Convention Center and Hotel listed to be built at Post Houston. That’s the old post office downtown that was converted to a food hall and offices. We started asking where the request for proposal, what are the incentives, and an hour later the Mayor pulled it from the City Council Agenda.

Other things the team worked on

We’re always looking to help out our community. If you need something investigated email us at investigates@kprc.com.

For the entire team and I, HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND Y’ALL!