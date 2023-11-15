If the FBI or the US Attorney’s Office didn’t know about ‘Porsche Partnership’ in Houston Mayor’s Office, What’s next?

HOUSTON – On Monday night KPRC 2 Investigates exposed a “Porsche Partnership” between federally convicted former City of Houston City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas and local businessman Jason Yoo. Vehicle history records show that in April 2018, Yoo and Thomas purchased a 2015 convertible Porsche.

ORIGINAL STORY: Porsche partnership uncovered by KPRC 2 Investigates deep inside Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office

At the time of the purchase, Yoo was tied to millions in airport contracts within the Houston Airport System. Yoo was a concessionaire in a contractual partnership with a prime vendor within the airport system. The purchase came a few months after Thomas emailed Yoo’s partners asking to “waive all liquidated penalties” against Yoo. Thomas was working outside of his scope at city hall, against the City of Houston, looking out for Yoo’s best interests according to emails.

Letter to Yoo's Partner at SSP America (KPRC 2)

RELATED: Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

Eventually, over $860,000 in fines were settled at $100,000 according to Houston Airport Director Mario Diaz in an email to Chief Development Officer Andy Icken on February 5, 2020. The email coming hours before KPRC 2 Investigates exposed Icken and Thomas receiving and discussing a $500,000 email offer to Mayor Turner’s charity of choice for his help in closing a private land deal. The payout is to come out of the commission of the closed deal.

RELATED: Investigation: Mayor’s office received $500K offer asking mayor to help close private land deal

INSERT IMAGES OF $500,000 EMAIL #1, #2

$500,000 email No. 1 (KPRC 2)

$500,000 email No. 2 (KPRC 2)

Yoo was later honored on his 70th birthday with a City of Houston proclamation presented by Mayor Turner with Icken and Thomas standing in support.

RELATED: Man who made $500K offer to mayor’s team for private land deal was later honored by Turner

Thomas was convicted on a completely separate criminal matter in the summer of 2022, conspiracy tied to cash bribes. He is still awaiting sentencing.

Image of Porsche on sale # 1 (KPRC 2)

Image of Porsche on sale # 1 (KPRC 2)

The benefit of being listed on the title for a convertible Porsche with Yoo means Thomas is not completely responsible for payments as Yoo is on the hook as well. The investigation had many viewers commenting and asking questions.

However, what if federal investigators and prosecutors had no idea of a “Porsche Partnership”, what should their next steps be following our report?

We asked that very question Santosh Aravind a former federal prosecutor out of the famed Southern District of New York in Manhattan, “I think that the first thing that needs to happen is that law enforcement and his lawyer needs to be advised of this and they’ve got to take steps,” said Aravind.

Aravind believes Thomas is cooperating with law enforcement but admits that doesn’t necessarily mean law enforcement knew of this “Porsche Partnership”. He adds that if Thomas is a cooperating witness, “I would want to grill my cooperator as to what are the facts underlying this ownership and this situation even though the car was sold,” said Aravind.

Aravind worked with the SDNY during his tenure under the leadership of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Bharara is a New York City legend for prosecuting several elected officials over eight years in New York State’s Southern District. Aravind, who is now a white-collar criminal defense attorney with Scott, Douglass, and McConnico in Austin says what KPRC 2 Investigates publicly revealed Monday warrants further questions because the reporting “raises all sorts of red flags,” said Aravind.

KPRC 2 Investigates asked the City of Houston for comment after Mayor Sylvester Turner said the partnership was “not my business,” even though it happened under his watch on the taxpayers’ dime.

The City of Houston did provide a lengthy statement after our brief interview with the Mayor writing at one point, “The City will not comment on information given or available to law enforcement or prosecuting authorities regarding William-Paul Thomas.” KPRC has learned City Hall was aware of ownership issues involving a Porsche tied to Thomas before we asked Mayor Turner for comment.

The city declared the following “available to law enforcement” in their response warranted answers from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Houston. KPRC 2 Investigates emailed asking if the Turner Administration ever turned over their findings of a “Porsche Partnership” to Federal investigators and/or prosecutors.

FBI Houston responded with the following through a spokesperson’s email, “The case involving William Paul Thomas is pending sentencing and not yet fully adjudicated. The FBI does not confirm or deny, or otherwise provide updates, on specific investigations. This would include describing investigative steps we may or may not have taken, interviews we may or may not have conducted, and information we may or may not have learned.”

Meanwhile, we have yet to hear back from the U.S. Attorney’s Office led by Alamdar Hamdani who told KPRC 2 Investigates earlier this year, “We will prosecute without favor, without fear, it doesn’t matter what political party anybody may be a part of, it doesn’t matter what uniform somebody will wear.”

RELATED: ‘We will prosecute without favor, without fear’: Recently appointed Alamdar Hamdani is the 4th U.S. Attorney of South Asian descent in nation, 1st in district

Over the summer, Hamdani once again reiterated his stance on public corruption to KPRC 2 Investigates, “The message to Houstonians is this, public corruption will not be tolerated in this city or anywhere in the Southern District of Texas.”

RELATED: Questions loom about former HISD Trustee who went on vacation after entering guilty plea for conspiracy tied to bribes

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to look out for Houstonians by further investigating this unique partnership, its history, and everyone involved.