Mayor Sylvester Turner’s book ‘A Winning Legacy’ to cost nearly $124K to print; $206 per book

HOUSTON – Houston First is not in the business of printing books.

The corporation made that very clear to KPRC 2 Investigates on Wednesday morning.

Nonetheless, there is an agenda item set for their board meeting on Thursday requesting $123,979.98 to cover the printing costs of a book highlighting Mayor Sylvester Turner book called, “A Winning Legacy.”

Approximately 600 copies of the 90-page book focused on Mayor Turner’s time in office were printed for the State of the City Luncheon.

City of Houston Agenda Items (KPRC 2)

The luncheon was put together according to a Houston First official through donations made to one of Mayor Turner’s most loyal supporters, Cindy Clifford. Clifford led a team to help put the luncheon together.

The cost breakdown for the printing sits at roughly $206 a book,

One Houston First Official says they were caught off guard by the request for Houston First to have an agenda item about the printing of a book highlighting Mayor Turner’s “Winning Legacy” considering this is outside of their usual scope.

KPRC 2 Investigates sent inquiries to the Mayor’s office early Wednesday seeking clarity. They pointed us to Houston First. Houston First pointed us back to the Mayor’s Office saying this was their issue since it was the Mayor’s book.

Finally, late in the afternoon, the Mayor’s office had a response.

City of Houston Agenda Items (KPRC 2)

“Houston First was the host of the State of the City. Money was raised through table sales and sponsorships to produce the luncheon. Houston First maintained the funds to pay all invoices, including the one for the legacy book. There is no public money involved in this process,” said Mary Benton, Mayor Turner’s Communications Director.

What is Houston First’s position?

“When this matter came to the attention of Houston First Corporation we wanted to ensure a transparent process to resolve. As such, we placed it on our public agenda so that the Board can review and discuss the item tomorrow,” said David Mincberg, Board Chair, and Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First in a joint statement.

KPRC 2 Investigates will be following tomorrow’s board meeting, chapter and verse.