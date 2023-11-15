West U Police: FBI now involved with investigations into developer who went missing

West University Place police tell KPRC 2 they referred all investigative matters to the FBI regarding Brett Detamore and his company, Detamore Development.

“As a result of the heightened attention surrounding the numerous Detamore Development allegations, the investigation has been taken over by the US Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. All cases that were being originally investigated by the West University Place Police Department related to Mr. Detamore have been referred to the FBI,” West U police wrote in a statement.

West U police did not respond to a question as to how many cases were referred to the FBI.

The FBI would neither confirm nor deny an investigation has been opened, but added if any has information regarding fraud allegations to call their Houston office.

Two more lawsuits were filed in Harris County against Detamore and his company. One lawsuit involved 6 properties in West U, Bellaire, and Houston. According to the lawsuit, 6 investors gave Detamore a combined $571,000 to develop these properties but accuse the company of “misappropriating the investment funds for their own personal gain.”

A second lawsuit filed by a man in New Hampshire involves one of the same properties listed in the other lawsuit. In that case, Detamore is accused of taking investment money and treating “those funds as his own personal piggy bank.” This lawsuit is seeking $250,000 in damages.

Detamore made headlines in June when he disappeared and left behind a burned-out truck. Detamore was found six days later at a San Antonio bus stop and police said allegations of fraud soon followed. The two new lawsuits come on the heels of several others filed against Detamore and his company.

Detamore’s attorney has not yet responded to an email seeking comment on the latest lawsuits and West U police referring all cases to the FBI.