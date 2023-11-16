Houston First removes Mayor Turner’s book printing cost discussion from Thursday board meeting

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner wanted tax payers to fund his new book through Houston First.

After KPRC 2 Investigates began asking questions, Houston First removed the item from their board meeting agenda Thursday.

The item was on the agenda as a request to pay for the printing costs of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s book called, “A Winning Legacy.” The printing costs were $123,979.98.

David Mincberg, Chairman of the Houston First Corporation released the following statement regarding the decision:

After additional review and consultation, I have decided to remove Item 5.C. from our board meeting today. I want my fellow board members, the public and members of the media to know exactly why I am taking this step.

Over the last three years, Houston First has been charged with producing the State of the City. The Houston First management team has completed a review of the costs incurred to produce the 2023 event as well as the amount of private funds raised for the event. All private dollars raised were used to produce the event. There are no remaining funds.

Houston First will not use public funds to pay for the book. Houston First plans to collaborate with the event chairs and fundraisers to develop a strategy to generate additional private funds to pay for this project.

Our goal is to have a plan in place in the coming weeks.

Approximately 600 copies of the 90-page book focused on Mayor Turner’s time in office were printed for the State of the City Luncheon.

BREAKING PART 3 - Let’s not forget what an official with Houston First told me yesterday, “we don’t print books” it’s not their business model, now - again important to note - the city’s tourism arm is going to have to develop a funding plan to pay for Mayor Turner’s Book. https://t.co/MB1KYbj45d — Mario Díaz (@KPRC2Mario) November 16, 2023

The luncheon was put together through donations made to one of Mayor Turner’s most loyal supporters, Cindy Clifford, according to a Houston First official. Clifford led a team to help put the luncheon together.

The cost breakdown for the printing sits at roughly $206 a book.

One Houston First Official says they were caught off guard by the request for Houston First to have an agenda item about the printing of a book highlighting Mayor Turner’s “Winning Legacy” considering this is outside of their usual scope. Houston First told KPRC 2 Investigates Wednesday that they are not in the business of printing books.

KPRC 2 Investigates sent inquiries to the mayor’s office early Wednesday seeking clarity. They pointed us to Houston First. Houston First pointed us back to the mayor’s office, saying this was their issue since it was the mayor’s book.

Finally, late in the afternoon, the mayor’s office had a response.

“Houston First was the host of the State of the City. Money was raised through table sales and sponsorships to produce the luncheon. Houston First maintained the funds to pay all invoices, including the one for the legacy book. There is no public money involved in this process,” said Mary Benton, Mayor Turner’s Communications Director.