J.J. Watt pays surprise visit to heart patients at Texas Children’s Hospital

HOUSTON – Heart patients at Texas Children’s Hospital received a surprise visitor Saturday.

Former Houston Texan star J.J. Watt paid a special surprise visit to patients at the Heart Center at Texas Children’s Hospital.

J.J. Watt surprises heart patients at Texas Children's Hospital (Texas Children's Hospital)

Watt kicked off his visit by handing out special goodies and talking with the patients in the Cardiology Patient Care Unit of the Heart Center.

“J.J. Watt may be the pro athlete, but Texas Children’s Heart patients never miss a beat – they showed him how they tackle their time in the hospital with brave attitudes and, of course--lots of heart,” the hospital said in a news release.

Watt’s visit comes as he is in Houston before he is to be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sunday.

“Watt has paid special visits to the hospital before and our patients are always overjoyed to welcome this H-Town favorite back to Houston,” the hospital said.

