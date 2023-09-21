Resolution passed to rename Harris County this weekend in honor of Queen Bey’s return 👑🐝

Thousands of people from across the country are expected to visit Houston this weekend for the Beyonce concert.

But instead of the show being in Harris County, it will be held in BEY COUNTY!

That’s right, a resolution was passed by the Commissioners Court to temporarily rename Harris County in honor of Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour happening over the weekend.

This is Beyoncé's first tour stop in the city since 2016.

Other locations have done similar things when Beyoncé travels through such as making her the ‘Mayor for a day’, or giving her the keys to the city.

Bey County! You ready!?

