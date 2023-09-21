94º
Take a Beyoncé-themed yoga class from the helipad on top of the Post Oak Hotel

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – How about a Beyoncé-themed yoga class…with a view?

The Post Oak Hotel is offering QUITE the experience ahead of Queen Bey’s return to Houston this weekend with two public helipad yoga classes that include an amazing, 360-degree view of the city.

“Calling All The Single Ladies” yoga helipad classes will take place on Thursday, September 21st from 5 – 6 P.M. and 6:45 – 7:45 P.M.

So what can you expect...and what should you wear??

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed to SLAY in SILVER!

Tickets cost $200 per person, include private access to the hotel pool after each class, and participants will be required to sign a release form.

Space is limited, but for more info or to purchase tickets call the hotel at (346) 227-5142.

Derrick, Mel and Lauren got a preview of the early morning class and had an AMAZING time!

Special thanks again to Daisy Tepper, Director of Spa Operations & Development and Instructor Helen for the super fun class! THAT VIEW!

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky wife, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

