Take a Beyoncé-themed yoga class from the helipad on top of the Post Oak Hotel

The Post Oak Hotel is offering QUITE the experience ahead of Queen Bey’s return to Houston this weekend with two public helipad yoga classes that include an amazing, 360-degree view of the city. “Calling All The Single Ladies” yoga helipad classes will take place on Thursday, September 21st from 5 – 6 P.M. and 6:45 – 7:45 P.M. Watch as Derrick, Mel and Lauren get a preview!

HOUSTON – How about a Beyoncé-themed yoga class…with a view?

The Post Oak Hotel is offering QUITE the experience ahead of Queen Bey’s return to Houston this weekend with two public helipad yoga classes that include an amazing, 360-degree view of the city.

“Calling All The Single Ladies” yoga helipad classes will take place on Thursday, September 21st from 5 – 6 P.M. and 6:45 – 7:45 P.M.

So what can you expect...and what should you wear??

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed to SLAY in SILVER!

Tickets cost $200 per person, include private access to the hotel pool after each class, and participants will be required to sign a release form.

Space is limited, but for more info or to purchase tickets call the hotel at (346) 227-5142.

Derrick, Mel and Lauren got a preview of the early morning class and had an AMAZING time!

Special thanks again to Daisy Tepper, Director of Spa Operations & Development and Instructor Helen for the super fun class! THAT VIEW!