Get in ‘Formation,’ H-Town: Beyonce is coming to NRG Stadium, what you need to know before you go

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

HOUSTON – H-TOWN! YOU READY?

It’s time to get into “Formation,” y’all. Beyonce is about to bring her girls and “Run The World” at NRG Stadium.

Before arriving at NRG Park with your “Diva” best friends, make sure you’re aware of what to expect before the show, or else you’ll “Break Your Soul.”

Here’s what to expect at NRG Park this weekend:

Are tickets still available?

There are *some* tickets still available, but be prepared to pay a hefty price.

Click here to check on the latest prices from Ticketmaster.

Parking?

Parking at all NRG Park lots (Blue, Yellow, Green, Orange, Red, Purple) are available on a first-come, first-served basis at $40.

Go here for more information.

I’m not planning to park. How do we get to NRG?

There are ways to get to NRG without parking:

Taxis and rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are located near Gate 2 of the Yellow Lot.

You can also take the METRORail Red Line to the Stadium Park/Astrodome stop. Rides are $1.25 one way. Click here for more information.

Taking your bike to NRG? There are bike racks located near the stadium. Go here for a map.

What is NRG’s bag policy?

NRG has a strict clear bag policy that allows attendees to carry a clear, plastic bag or a clutch purse into the event.

The following policy states what types of bags are approved:

Clear plastic bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Here’s an example.

One gallon clear plastic Ziploc bag (or similar).

Small clutch purse no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. An example can be found here.

What can’t I bring to NRG?

See a list of prohibited items here.

What songs are we expected to hear from Beyonce?

The concert, according to fans, explores Beyonce’s new album “RENAISSANCE” and other past hits.

According to setlist.fm, these are some of her songs we should expect to hear throughout the weekend:

“BREAK MY SOUL”

“CUFF IT”

“Diva”

“BLACK PARADE”

“VIRGO’S GROOVE”

Is there a dress code?

It’s *optional*, but Queen Bey requested her fans at the hive to wear silver -- her favorite color -- at her shows. It’s her birthday wish!

