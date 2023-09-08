‘Hairspray’ actress goes into labor during Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Actress Sarah Francis Jones, best known for her role in 2007′s “Hairspray” went into labor during Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles on Labor Day.

In a TikTok video she shared on her Instagram page, Jones wrote that she “thought it was Braxton-Hicks contractions or gas,” when her water broke.

The video showed a transition from a clip of Beyonce performing “Virgo’s Groove,” then of her enjoying the concert with her partner, Marcel Spears, to a clip of her delivering her baby at the hospital.

In a report from Entertainment Tonight, Jones gave birth to a baby girl, named Nola, on Sept. 5 -- a few hours after Queen Bey’s actual birthday on Sept. 4.

Instagram users were quick to respond to Jones’ video.

“Your baby wanted to watch the show. Congrats bro.” said comedian Malik S.

“Not the baby is a Beyoncé fan, too!” said alypaly10. “Trying to see the concert. Baby we did not pay for your ticket.”

“Baby girl dancing her way out at the concert! She said ‘MOM I NEED TO SEE QUEEN B WITH YOU WITH MY TWO EYES,” said Pameelosua.

Beyoncé herself will make a stop at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sept. 23.