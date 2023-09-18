The Beyhive can celebrate Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at these events around HTX

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Queen Bey is gracing NRG stadium with her presence this weekend. To celebrate, businesses around Houston will host themed events, including helipad yoga classes, silent disco, and rooftop dance parties.

Do you belong to the Beyhive? Here’s where to go if you want to “wave your hands side to side, put it in the air” with fellow Sasha Fierce fans.

The Post Oak Hotel presents Beyoncé-themed Helipad Yoga Classes

When: 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

Where: The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, 1600 West Loop Sout, Houston

Tickets: $200

“In honor of Beyonce’s hometown performances September 23rd and 24th, Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel is offering two open to the public helipad yoga classes highlighting Houston’s Queen Bey with an unmatched, 360-degree view of the city skyline. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed slaying in silver. Tickets cost $200 per person and include private access to the hotel pool after each class. Participants will be required to sign a release form. Space is limited.”

Post presents Beyoncé Night on the Roof

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

Where: The Post, 401 Franklin Street, Houston

Tickets: $10 to $20 through Eventbrite.

“Please join us for the ultimate Beyoncé pre-game party in Houston at Outpost, our rooftop event space. Enter Club Renaissance and prepare to be immersed in the essence of Beyoncé's critically acclaimed Renaissance album, with a special performance by Houston’s own Reign La’Rue. Come dressed in your best Renaissance themed outfit for our ‘RENAISSANCE REALNESS’ best dressed contest!”

Puttery presents Queen B Pre-Game Party

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Puttery Houston, 1818 Washington Avenue, Houston

Tickets: $100

“Queen Bey returns to her hometown for the Renaissance World Tour! Puttery will host a weekend of pre-gaming before the Saturday show with themed cocktails, shareable plates, putt-putt play, and transportation to and from NRG Stadium. Plus photo ops + raffle prizes! Event Kicks off with Brunch from 11-7. VIP Shuttle Services leaves at 7 pm, and returns back to Puttery after the show.”

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown presents a Bey-Themed Rooftop Movie + Silent Disco Extravaganza

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28

Where: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

Tickets: $45 at rooftopcinemaclub.com.

“Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and unleash your inner diva because Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is thrilled to announce the hottest event of the season - a Beyoncé Themed Silent Disco, featuring a special screening of Carmen: A Hip Hopera. Join us for a night of music, dance, and cinematic magic that pays homage to the one and only Queen Bey. Kick off the evening as soon as doors open, and soak in the enchanting rooftop ambiance. Enjoy an opening DJ set that will be sure to get you in the Beyoncé spirit, while sipping on your favorite drink from our rooftop bar, and engage in some friendly competition with an array of games. Then, watch a special screening of the 2001 cult classic Carmen: A Hip Hopera, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend, starring a young Queen Bey front and center. Experience the magic of Beyoncé's early career as you watch her shine on the big screen. Following the film, head over to the lounge area, where dueling DJs will battle it out with two electrifying Beyoncé-inspired sets. You get to choose which channel to tune your wireless headphones into, allowing you to dance the night away to your favorite Beyoncé hits.”