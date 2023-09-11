‘LOOK AROUND, EVERYBODY ON MUTE 🤫’: Houston, you have ONE job when Beyoncé gets here; Let’s practice!

HOUSTON – The Countdown is on until the one and only Queen hits the stage in Houston, and we MUST be prepared!

Beyoncé's World Renaissance Tour will be stopping through the 713 on Sept. 23 and 24, just a few days out of Virgo season.

Since the start of the tour, social media has helped conjure up a new challenge with fans in different cities competing for the number one spot.

Consider the #MUTECHALLENGE as an adult form of playing the silent game for a bit.

Houston, please don’t Break My Soul. And don’t be Sorry! We have to get it correct.

Some fans would be Heated if we, her hometown BeyHive members, messed this up.

INSTRUCTIONS: When Beyoncé's song Energy comes on, the third bar says “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move. Look around everybody on MUTE.”

When you hear the words MUTE, the challenge requires us to do exactly that.

MUTE.

Every section inside NRG stadium is expected to not say a PEEP. Nada. Zilch. NOTHING.

Not a laugh, not a cough.

At this point, don’t even breathe.

The song will pick back up when Beyoncé says “Look around, it’s me and my crew. BIG ENERGY!”

Houston has some heavy-weight competitors including Atlanta and L.A. whose fans both remained quiet as instructed.

Please, DO NOT HAVE A BIG EGO AND DISREGARD THIS MEMO.

BeyHive, you know what to do! Get in Formation.

Let’s show her what we got, and PARTY ... ALL NIGHT!!!

While we’re here, comment below your favorite Beyoncé song or a personal memory if you’ve ever been to one of her shows