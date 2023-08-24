99º
‘Most fabulous silver fashions’: Beyoncé shares birthday wish for fans attending Renaissance World Tour

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Virgo season is upon us and Houston’s favorite Virgo, Beyoncé, who turns 42 on Sept. 4, has shared her birthday wish for fans who plan to attend her upcoming dates on her Renaissance World Tour.

The Grammy-award-winning singer requested her fans to wear their most “fabulous silver fashions.”

“Virgo season is upon us,” her post began. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

