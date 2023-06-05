Beyoncé among America’s richest women celebrities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Oprah Winfrey is America’s wealthiest woman celebrity, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Winfrey heads a sparkling list of show-business notables who rake in millions of dollars per year. Forbes’ list comprises the 15 stars ranked among America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Worth a combined $10.8 billion, these celebrities include some of the nation’s most well-known performers, artists and producers.

Winfrey’s estimated worth was $1.1 billion better than Rihanna, who at No. 2 on the list, had an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

Next were Kim Kardashian, $1.2 billion; Taylor Swift, $740 million; and Kylie Jenner, who’s worth about $680 million.

At No. 6 on the list was Madonna, estimated to be worth $580 million. Following was Beyoncé Knowles ($540 million).

Here are the 15 richest women celebrities, as compiled by Forbes.