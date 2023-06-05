Beyoncé among America’s richest women celebrities

Oprah Winfrey is America’s wealthiest woman celebrity, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.
Winfrey heads a sparkling list of show-business notables who rake in millions of dollars per year. Forbes’ list comprises the 15 stars ranked among America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Worth a combined $10.8 billion, these celebrities include some of the nation’s most well-known performers, artists and producers.
Winfrey’s estimated worth was $1.1 billion better than Rihanna, who at No. 2 on the list, had an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.
Next were Kim Kardashian, $1.2 billion; Taylor Swift, $740 million; and Kylie Jenner, who’s worth about $680 million.
At No. 6 on the list was Madonna, estimated to be worth $580 million. Following was Beyoncé Knowles ($540 million).
Here are the 15 richest women celebrities, as compiled by Forbes.
- Oprah Winfrey - $2.5 billion
- Rihanna - $1.4 billion
- Kim Kardashian - $1.2 billion
- Taylor Swift - $740 million
- Kylie Jenner - $680 million
- Madonna - $580 million
- Beyoncé Knowles - $540 million
- Celine Dion - $480 million
- Judy Sheindlin - $480 million
- Dolly Parton - $440 million
- Reese Witherspoon - $440 million
- Barbra Streisand - $430 million
- Ellen Degeneres - $380 million
- Serena Williams - $290 million
- Shonda Rhimes - $250 million