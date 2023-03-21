Louisville or London? U.S. Beyoncé fans share why they’re opting for European tickets

Beyonce, left, accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. James Corden looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tickets to see Beyoncé in the U.S. are so expensive that some American fans are flying to Europe instead.

The number of American fans seeing concerts abroad was steadily increasing before the pandemic, but Ticketmaster’s recent controversies have highlighted the difficulties of the ticketing process domestically. With dynamic pricing jacking up the cost of concert tickets in the U.S. and young people increasingly spending money on experiences, seeing Beyoncé in Europe gives some fans more bang for their buck.

In the last month, TikTok users have been demystifying the process of buying international tickets and making more consumers aware of the potential savings.

