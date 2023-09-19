Adoption fees waived for all ‘THIQUE’ dogs at Houston Humane Society ahead of Beyoncé's visit to Houston

HOUSTON – Ahead of Beyoncé bringing her Renaissance Tour to Houston this weekend, the Houston Humane Society has a sweet deal that won’t “Break Your Soul.”

The shelter is giving fans the chance to make bigger, “THIQUE” dogs, 40 pounds or bigger, part of their home with fee-waived adoptions, according to a news release.

The special will last from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24.

Ready to find your “Sasha Fierce?” Click here for a full list of adoptable dogs! You’ll also find some sporting silver fashion such as Ginger Pawgers and Blondie!

For more information, click here.

MORE:

Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire

‘LOOK AROUND, EVERYBODY ON MUTE 🤫’: Houston, you have ONE job when Beyoncé gets here; Let’s practice!

‘Most fabulous silver fashions’: Beyoncé shares birthday wish for fans attending Renaissance World Tour