Adoption fees waived for all ‘THIQUE’ dogs at Houston Humane Society ahead of Beyoncé's visit to Houston

Ready to find your “Sasha Fierce?”

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Ginger Pawgers (Houston Humane Society)

HOUSTON – Ahead of Beyoncé bringing her Renaissance Tour to Houston this weekend, the Houston Humane Society has a sweet deal that won’t “Break Your Soul.”

The shelter is giving fans the chance to make bigger, “THIQUE” dogs, 40 pounds or bigger, part of their home with fee-waived adoptions, according to a news release.

The special will last from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24.

Ready to find your “Sasha Fierce?” Click here for a full list of adoptable dogs! You’ll also find some sporting silver fashion such as Ginger Pawgers and Blondie!

For more information, click here.

