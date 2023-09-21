Going to the Beyoncé concert this weekend? We want to see your outfit on Click2Pins!🪩

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 29: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

HOUSTON – Come on, vogue!

If you’re going to experience Beyoncé's Renaissance tour this weekend, you more than likely have your silver and metallic fashions ready!

From disco cowboy hats to metallic cowboy boots, fans from all over the world have been showing out in honor of Queen Bey and we know her hometown won’t be any different.

KPRC 2 wants to see your outfits for the shows on Saturday and Sunday, so “strike a pose, there’s nothing to it,” and show us what you’ve got on Click2Pins! Your photo could be featured on air and/or online.

How to share to Click2Pins:

There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fits best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins, or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone, and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fits your pic best, then click upload pin.

Where did you get your outfit? Let us know in the comments!

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

See more Beyoncé content below: