Celebrate Beyoncé with three cocktails inspired by her Renaissance World Tour

Three cocktails inspired by Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour in Houston.

HOUSTON – Where are the ‘Single Ladies’?

Or are you just ‘Crazy in Love’?

The Blossom Hotel celebrates Beyoncé's return to Houston this weekend with a celebratory pre and post-show happy hour menu with three drinks inspired by Queen Bey’s Renaissance World Tour.

But if you’re stuck at home and want to honor our Queen, Ale Morales from the Blossom Hotel is showing how to make these recipes today at 1 p.m.

1. CUFF IT

1. Oz Blackberry syrup

1.5 Oz Hennessy vs

0.5 Oz Grand Marnier

Garnish: Blackberry in a swizzle

2. CRAZY IN LOVE

1.5 Oz Vodka

1.0 Oz forest fruit tea

0.5 Oz Aperol

Top up with lime-lemon soda.

Garnish: Cherry on top

3. BREAK MY SOUL

1.5 Oz Tequila Reposado

0.75 Oz Peach schnapps

1.0 Oz Pineapple juice

0.5 Sour mix

0.25 Oz Simple syrup

Garnish: Lemon twist

For more information on the Blossom Hotel, click here.